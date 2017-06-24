 

Five people dead after pool became electrified in Turkey at water park

Source:

Reuters

Workers desperately tried to cut off the power and drain the pool.
Accidents

1
Ben Smith breaks away. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks under pressure as Lions score before halftime

00:24
2
There was only ever going to be one winner in this collision.

Watch: Coming through! $25 Million superyacht reverses into anchored boats in Italian Riviera

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:21
4
The artist revealed in an interview how she is "like a spirit soul".

'I just want to be able to be myself' - Miley Cyrus reveals how she feels 'genderless' and 'ageless'

5

Police responding to drowning reports at Muriwai beach

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.


 
