Five people dead after light plane crashes in Queensland

Source:  AAP

Emergency services will attempt today to retrieve the bodies of five people killed when a light plane crashed into sand dunes near a remote far north Queensland township.

All the victims are thought to be government workers from Cairns, and the pilot. Source: Breakfast

The bodies are trapped in a twin-engine Cessna 404 Titan that was located on a beach about four nautical miles, or 7.4km, southeast of Lockhart River aerodrome.

Queensland Police acting chief superintendent Chris Hodgman says the aircraft had already made two attempts to land was making a third in rough conditions when it went down.

Five feared dead in north Queensland plane crash

"We know there are five people on board. The plane has crashed into sand dunes .. and nobody has survived that crash," he said.
He said the victims were all from Cairns and were government workers.

The plane was overdue at 11am (1am NZST) and only located at 1.20pm (3.20pm NZST).

An aviation source told AAP the location of the wreckage site was consistent with the flight path of a plane that had made a missed approach.

Lockhart River is in the same region where the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of high winds and flooding rains due to a tropical low expected to develop into a cyclone over the Coral Sea at the weekend.

Mr Hodgman said gaining access the scene was difficult due to challenging weather conditions and they had yet to retrieve the bodies.

"It will take some time for repatriation," he said.

