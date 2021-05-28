Five new cases of Covid-19 announced in Victoria amid lockdown

Victoria has recorded five new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 as the state enters the second day of its fourth lockdown.

Melburnians queue for Covid testing. Source: Getty

There were five new Covid-19 cases recorded by Victoria's Department of Health yesterday from more than 56,000 tests - a testing record for the state.

With 45 active cases in the state, Victorians have been told not to leave home except to shop for food and essential items, to provide or receive care, for exercise, work or study, or to get vaccinated.

Victorian residents must observe a five-kilometre travel limit for exercise and shopping, and wear masks both indoors and outdoors.

These rules will remain in place in Victoria until at least next Friday.

Most infections are linked to the City of Whittlesea cluster in Melbourne, with cases testing positive for the B1617 strain first identified in India.

"We absolutely have to recognise that there are thousands and thousands of close contacts that are still to go through the incubation period who could become symptomatic," chief health officer Brett Sutton.

More than 15,000 primary and secondary contacts to date have been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case.

The state government has also asked for 160 defence force personnel to help check on the thousands of people who have been told to isolate at home.

The list of Covid-19 exposure sites had grown to more than 150, including a flu vaccination centre in the suburb of Preston.

Authorities are also urgently trying to track down people who attended five exposure sites: The Sporting Globe in Mordialloc, Three Monkeys and Somewhere Bar in Prahran, The Local in Port Melbourne, and The Palace Hotel in South Melbourne.

Some 21,626 Victorians received a Covid-19 vaccine dose yesterday.

The state's coronavirus hotline was flooded with more than 77,000 calls in 15 minutes when it was announced on Thursday that eligibility for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine would be expanded to people aged 40-49.