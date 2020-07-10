Five more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Fiji border quarantine

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Fiji, all of them in border quarantine.

Lautoka Hospital, Fiji.

They include a 44-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man.

The acting permanent secretary of health, James Fong, said one of them is the husband of one of the three patients confirmed earlier this week.

He said all eight cases were caught in border quarantine and there's no threat to the community.

Dr Fong said they are all stable in isolation at Nadi and Lautoka hospitals.

All eight people were passengers on the same repatriation flight from India, which arrived in Nadi on Saturday.

He said everyone on that flight was tested when they arrived in Fiji and they all remain in quarantine.