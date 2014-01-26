TODAY |

Five-month-old baby struggling to breathe with Covid-19 taken to hospital in Victoria

Source:  AAP

A Victorian baby is recovering after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Melbourne

Five-month-old Stevie Thomas was taken to a hospital southeast of Melbourne on Wednesday night with difficulty breathing after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Herald Sun reports.

Mother Nikki Boyle said her baby daughter, who has no underlying medical conditions, caught the virus from her father.

She was first taken to Casey Hospital at Berwick with flu symptoms on Tuesday night and discharged early on Wednesday, but her condition deteriorated.

"I could see she was becoming distressed and wasn't feeding properly, she was wheezing and coughing and wouldn't settle. She was working hard to breathe," Ms Boyle told the newspaper.

An ambulance took Stevie back to the hospital, where she was kept overnight and discharged the next afternoon.

"She's shown a lot of improvement ... she was on the drip for a while and improved," Ms Boyle said.

"She's still not 100 per cent but she's making really good progress, drinking more and not so upset ... almost back to her happy self."

A total of 219 children under four have tested positive for Covid-19 in Victoria, according to the Department of Health.

The state now has 3734 active cases, after 300 new cases were recorded yesterday as well the death of seven people aged in their 80s and 90s.

