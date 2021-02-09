TODAY |

Five Micronesian states quit influential Pacific Islands Forum over leadership stoush

Source: 

The five Micronesian member states of the Pacific Island Forum have decided to quit the organisation in response to last week's appointment of a Cook Islander as the new Secretary General.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A leadership row is behind the decision. Source: 1 NEWS

The presidents of Nauru, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands and Palau issued a joint statement, saying they will start the formal process of leaving the Forum.

The leaders collectively expressed disappointment with the appointment process, which overlooked the Micronesian candidate Gerald Zackios.

They say a gentleman's agreement to rotate the Forum's top position among Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia was not honoured when a majority of Forum leaders chose Henry Puna of the Cook Islands.

"There is no value in participating in an organisation that does not respect established agreements, including the gentlemen's agreement on sub-regional rotation," said a joint statement sent after a virtual meeting of the Micronesian country leaders.

Their departure reduces the Forum to 12 members, all of them in the South Pacific.

rnz.co.nz

World
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:57
National commits to banning conversion therapy after Collins googles it
2
'Things have changed' in timing of trans-Tasman bubble, says Ardern
3
East coast man sentenced for black market sales of crayfish valued at nearly $60,000
4
Returned traveller tests positive for Covid-19 after completing managed isolation stay in NSW
5
'It's about cultural identity' - Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi booted from House for refusing to wear tie
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

Returned traveller tests positive for Covid-19 after completing managed isolation stay in NSW
02:40

South Africa seeks new Covid-19 vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca roll-out

Michigan man killed by baby shower cannon

Victoria ramps up Covid-19 testing after second hotel quarantine worker contracts virus