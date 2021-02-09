Five Micronesian states quit influential Pacific Islands Forum over leadership stoush

The five Micronesian member states of the Pacific Island Forum have decided to quit the organisation in response to last week's appointment of a Cook Islander as the new Secretary General.

The presidents of Nauru, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands and Palau issued a joint statement, saying they will start the formal process of leaving the Forum.

The leaders collectively expressed disappointment with the appointment process, which overlooked the Micronesian candidate Gerald Zackios.

They say a gentleman's agreement to rotate the Forum's top position among Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia was not honoured when a majority of Forum leaders chose Henry Puna of the Cook Islands.

"There is no value in participating in an organisation that does not respect established agreements, including the gentlemen's agreement on sub-regional rotation," said a joint statement sent after a virtual meeting of the Micronesian country leaders.