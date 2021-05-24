Five men arrested after shooting of prominent Black Lives Matter activist in London

Five men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of UK Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

Sasha Johnson Source: Supplied

The men are aged between 18 and 28. One of the arrests involved a police chase.

A 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and supplying Class A drugs.

All five have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Met Police Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said while the investigation remains in its early stages, the arrests show that progress is being made.

Sasha Johnson, centre, of the Black Lives Matter movement attends a protest at Hyde Park in London, June 2020. Source: Associated Press

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police,” he said.