TODAY |

Five killed, over 100 others injured after lightning strikes at popular hiking area in Europe

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Accidents

Lightning struck across the Tatra Mountains in southern Poland and neighbouring Slovakia today, killing five people and injuring over 100 others in an area popular with hikers and families, authorities said.

Witnesses said the thunderstorm came suddenly on a day that began with clear weather. Four people were killed on the Polish side, including two children, a spokeswoman for the Polish air ambulance service, Kinga Czerwinska, told the news broadcaster TVN24. Slovak authorities said one person died in their nation.

The lightning strikes hit the Giewont peak as well as other locations across the Tatras.

Some of the injured were brought by helicopter to a hospital in the Polish mountain resort of Zakopane. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who went to Zakopane said some among the over 100 injured were in very serious condition with severe burns or head injuries.

The Tatra Mountains with the Giewont peak in the centre as seen from the slope of the Gubalowka Mountain near Zakopane, Poland. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Man dies after becoming trapped between elevator car, shaft in New York high-rise
3
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
4
Neighbour gives fresh details about day Australian boy William Tyrrell disappeared
5
Police responding to the residential address yesterday afternoon found the body of a 48-year-old man.
Man charged with murder after body found in Tokoroa
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Canterbury

Neighbour gives fresh details about day Australian boy William Tyrrell disappeared

02:56
Cheers greeted the news in Melbourne that Pell would remain behind bars.

Melbourne Archbishop believes Cardinal George Pell is innocent

Person dies in collision between car and logging truck in Waikato