Five killed after school building site collapses in Belgium

A school undergoing construction work collapsed in the Belgian city of Antwerp, killing five workers and injuring nine others, according to local authorities. An investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.

People look at the rubble of a building that partially collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium. Source: Associated Press

Firefighters and rescue dogs laboured through the night after Saturday’s accident to pull out the victims one by one, while the construction company cleared rubble and worked to secure the site, according to a running account on Twitter by the Antwerp fire service.

As of yesterday, all the construction workers who had been at the site had been accounted for. Of those injured, three were in intensive care, five others were hospitalised and one had been released, according to the fire service.

People look at the rubble of a building that partially collapsed killing one person in Antwerp, Belgium. Source: Associated Press

Belgium’s King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo visited the site yesterday.