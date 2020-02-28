Five injured after car ploughs into Sydney cafe

A woman has suffered critical stomach injuries after a car driven by an 89-year-old ploughed into a cafe in Sydney's northwest today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident occurred about midday today at the corner of Malton Road and Roma Street, with the car driving into tables outside the café.

Multiple ambulance crews attended to 10 people, including a 30-year-old woman with serious stomach injuries. She has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, as well as four other patients in a stable condition.