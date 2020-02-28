TODAY |

Five injured after car ploughs into Sydney cafe

Source:  AAP

A woman has suffered critical stomach injuries after a car driven by an 89-year-old ploughed into a cafe in Sydney's northwest today.

10 people required treatment from emergency services following the crash which left one woman with critical injuries to her stomach.

The incident occurred about midday today at the corner of Malton Road and Roma Street, with the car driving into tables outside the café.

Multiple ambulance crews attended to 10 people, including a 30-year-old woman with serious stomach injuries. She has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, as well as four other patients in a stable condition.

NSW Police said the driver was an 89-year-old man, who had been interviewed and taken to hospital for testing.

