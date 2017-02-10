Five hundred family members of ancient Chinese dynasty meet for epic family photo

Source:Associated Press
Over 500 members of a family reunited in a village in Southeastern China during the Chinese New year to take a family photo.
Xiashe in Zhejiang province is the home village of the Ren dynasty.
The Ren dynasty has currently over 1,000 members living in various parts of the country, spanning six generations, according to www.thepaper.cn, which took the drone pictures for the family.
The Rens had gathered to celebrate the completion of the book of their family tree.
