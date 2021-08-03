TODAY |

Five Florida officers charged over violent arrests of Black men

Source:  Associated Press

Five Florida police officers have been charged with battery connected to the violent arrests of two Black men last week, prosecutors announced today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The footage was released by Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Source: WPLG Local 10

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference to announce the first-degree misdemeanor charges against Miami Beach police Sergeant Jose Perez, Officer Kevin Perez, Officer Robert Sabater, Officer David Rivas and Officer Steven Serrano.

The officers had previously been suspended, and Fernandez Rundle said additional charges might follow.

All five officers turned themselves in earlier today.

Surveillance video shows an officer chase Dalonta Crudup, 24, into the lobby of the Royal Palm Hotel in South Beach in the early morning hours of July 26.

The officer orders Crudup onto the ground at gunpoint, and Crudup complies.

Moments later, more than a dozen other officers run into the lobby and surround Crudup, who can be seen on the ground with his hands behind his back.

Fernandez Rundle said body camera footage shows Sergeant Jose Perez kick a handcuffed Crudup three times, while Officer Kevin Perez kicked Crudup at least four times.

Fernandez Rundle said surveillance video also shows Khalid Vaughn, 28, using a cellphone to record Crudup's arrest from about four metres away.

Body camera footage shows Vaughn backing away at the instruction of an officer when Sabater tackles Vaughn to the floor and repeatedly punches him. Fernandez Rundle said Rivas and Serrano also struck Vaughn.

Officers said they initially followed Crudup into the hotel because he struck a bicycle patrol officer while driving a scooter recklessly.

That officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of leg injuries. Crudup was charged with several counts, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Charges against Vaughn of resisting an arrest with violence and impeding a police investigation have been dropped.

The police officers' union didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment about the battery charges.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington dropped from All Blacks' 2021 Test calendar
2
Containers topple over in strong winds at Ports of Auckland facility
3
Lisa Carrington's first big medal day starts with K1 200m semi win
4
Jacinda Ardern home sick, gets Covid-19 test
5
Willis reaches semis of men's 1500m in fifth Olympics
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine company for $1.3 billion

In heat emergency, southern Europe scrambles for resources

Plan to overthrow Australian government thwarted by terrorism police

Rebates for NSW farmers battling mice plague