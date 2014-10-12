Five feared dead in north Queensland plane crash

The wreckage of a small passenger plane in which five people are feared dead has been located in far north Queensland.

The twin-engine Cessna 404 Titan aircraft was found on a beach about four nautical miles (7.4km) southeast of Lockhart River aerodrome, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in a statement.

Two helicopters and a rescue jet from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority joined emergency services searching for the aircraft, which was found at 1.20pm local time today.

The river is in the same region where the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of high winds and flooding rains due to a tropical low expected to develop into a cyclone over the Coral Sea at the weekend.

The Courier-Mail says the charter flight contained government workers.



ATSB says it is investigating the crash and a preliminary report will be released in about a month. It made no reference to the number of people aboard the aircraft or if any survived.



"ATSB transport safety investigators with experience in aircraft operations, aircraft maintenance and aeronautical engineering are preparing to deploy to the accident site," they said.



"The investigation's final report can be expected to be released in about 18 months' time."



Perth-based charter company Aerohire has confirmed it was their aircraft and the Cessna's registration number was VH-OZO.



The aircraft was flying to Lockhart River Airport after departing Cairns Airport at 7.18am (AEST), according to online flight tracker Flight Aware.



It was due to land there at 9.06am.



The website has since removed data showing the flight landed and then departed Lockhart River Airport at 9.45am.



An aviation source told AAP the flight made one missed approach, possibly more, before going down.

