Five Ex-Texans cheerleaders file lawsuit over alleged harassment, low pay in NFL

Five former Houston Texans cheerleaders have filed a lawsuit with the NFL franchise on Friday, alleging the team failed to fully compensate them as required by law and subjected them to a hostile work environment in which they were harassed, intimidated and forced to live in fear.

Source: Associated Press

The lawsuit, filed in Houston federal court, accuses the NFL franchise of paying the women less than the 7.25 US dollars per hour they were promised.

The pay was not compensating them for making public appearances or performing other tasks related to their jobs and creating a workplace where the women were threatened with being fired for voicing any complaints.

"I remember feeling puzzled and angry and asking myself why we didn't deserve to be paid more than seven dollars and 25 cents an hour," Kelly Neuner said at a news conference.