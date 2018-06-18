 

Five dead as SUV carrying 14 people crashes in Texas after chase by Border Patrol

Associated Press

At least five people were killed and several others hurt today as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP)

The SUV carrying 14 people went out of control at more than 160km/h and overturned on Texas Highway 85, ejecting most of the occupants, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said.

"From what we can tell the vehicle ran off the road and caught gravel and then tried to recorrect," Boyd said, adding that "caused the vehicle to turn over several times."

Four victims were dead at the scene, Boyd said. He said at least one and possibly two others died at a hospital.

Most of the occupants were believed in the country without legal permission. Boyd said the driver and one passenger were believed to be US citizens.

The driver was among those hospitalised, and a deputy who assisted the Border Patrol with the chase found the driver sitting upright in his seat and took him and the passenger into custody.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the treatment of immigrants at the southern border. The Trump administration has said tougher immigration policies — even separating children from their parents — are needed to deter immigrants from coming to the country illegally.

Over a six-week period ending in May, about 2,000 children had been separated from their families, administration officials said Friday.

"This, I think, is a perfect example, of why are borders need to be secured," Boyd said.

Some injured were taken by helicopter to San Antonio, about 144.83 kilometers northeast.

Dimmit County is directly north of Webb County and east of Maverick County, which border Mexico.

