Five dead following workplace shooting in Orlando

Five people have died after a shooting at an Orlando industrial estate, according to Florida police.

Florida police say the gunman was a former employee at a store on the estate but he was fired in April - he took his own life after killing five others.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told media when police arrived on the scene four people were discovered dead while a fifth died on the way to hospital.

The 54-year-old gunman is believed to have attacked a member of staff in 2014 however no charges were laid at the time, Mr Demings said.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said in a statement he condemned the "senseless act of violence" which has occurred a week before the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting which also took place in Orlando.

"Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before," he said.

49 people were killed in last year's mass shooting after gunman Omar Mateen opened fire in a gay nightclub.