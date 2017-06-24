 

Five dead after pool becomes electrified at Turkey water park

Source:

Associated Press

Five people were electrocuted today at a water park in northwest Turkey, including two teenagers and a 12-year-old, Turkish media reports said.

Workers desperately tried to cut off the power and drain the pool.
Reuters

The three youngsters were caught up in an electrical current in the pool in the town of Akyazi in Sakarya province, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The park's 58-year-old manager and his son 30-year-old son were killed when they jumped into the pool to try to save the flailing children, according to the private Dogan news agency.

Employees at the water park, 150 kilometres east of Istanbul, later cut power at the resort.

All five were rushed to a hospital in Akyazi but could not be saved. Two other people were hurt after touching metal railings near the pool, the reports said. The children who died were aged 12, 15 and 17.

Police officers were conducting an investigation into what caused the electrocutions, Dogan reported.

It added, however, that the park lacked a residual current breaker that shuts down power to prevent electrical shocks.


