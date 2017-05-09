Five dead after car full of explosives rams into Mogadishu cafe

A car bomb has exploded at a cafe in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, overnight, killing at least five people and injuring 10 others, according to a Somali police officer.

The car bomb parked outside Bar Italia was detonated near people sitting outside the cafe which is close to Somalia's immigration department, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.

Al-Shabab, Somalia's homegrown Islamic extremist rebels who are linked to al-Qaida, have claimed responsibility for the blast.