Five dead after 'barbaric' shooting at mosque in Canada

Five people have been killed in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in Canada, the president of the centre said today.

Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui confirmed the number of dead today in a telephone call from the provincial capital.

Authorities did not confirm the number of fatalities.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quickly took to social media to express his condolences.

"Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims and their families," Trudeau tweeted.

He later said on Twitter that he spoke to Quebec's premier and was being briefed by officials. The prime minister said the government had offered "any and all assistance needed."

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter today that he was deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive had been confirmed.