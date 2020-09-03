Five children found dead in apartment in Solingen, Germany

Five children were found dead at an apartment in a western German city today, and their mother is suspected of killing them, authorities said.

A forensic officer leaves a house, where five dead children were found in Solingen, Germany. Source: Associated Press

The bodies were found in Solingen, near Cologne and Duesseldorf. The 27-year-old mother of the three girls and two boys later jumped in front of a train in Duesseldorf and was taken to a hospital with injuries, police spokesman Stefan Weiand told n-tv television.

The dead girls were ages 1, 2 and 3, and the boys were 6 and 8, German news agency dpa reported. The mother's sixth child, an 11-year-old boy, survived and was with relatives.

Source: TVNZ