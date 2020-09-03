TODAY |

Five children found dead in apartment in Solingen, Germany

Source:  Associated Press

Five children were found dead at an apartment in a western German city today, and their mother is suspected of killing them, authorities said.

A forensic officer leaves a house, where five dead children were found in Solingen, Germany. Source: Associated Press

The bodies were found in Solingen, near Cologne and Duesseldorf. The 27-year-old mother of the three girls and two boys later jumped in front of a train in Duesseldorf and was taken to a hospital with injuries, police spokesman Stefan Weiand told n-tv television.

The dead girls were ages 1, 2 and 3, and the boys were 6 and 8, German news agency dpa reported. The mother's sixth child, an 11-year-old boy, survived and was with relatives.

Source: TVNZ

There was no immediate information on the causes of death or possible motive. The bodies were found after the children's grandmother, who lives 60 kilometres away, notified police today, said the region's top security official, Herbert Reul.

