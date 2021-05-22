Fishermen handed over to police after alleged beheading on boat near Fiji

Fiji’s navy has handed over crew members to the authorities after an alleged “violent incident” out at sea saw six people jump overboard from a fishing vessel.

Two crew members were handed over to police in Suva after an alleged violent incident broke out off the coast of Fiji. Source: Republic of Fiji Navy

Details as to what happened onboard FV TRIO II are yet to be revealed, with a further investigation by Fiji police ongoing.

However, Republic of Fiji Navy Commander Captain Humphrey Tawake told the Fiji Times that a Fiji national was allegedly beheaded by another Fijian after a “heated argument”.

The six crew members are thought to have jumped off the vessel on Monday, May 17, to escape the incident.

Patrol boat RFNS Kikau was deployed by the Fijian Navy on Wednesday, later joined by the Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion to assist with the search for survivors.

One crew member was rescued from an upturned life boat before being handed over to authorities. Source: Republic of Fiji Navy

The Fiji-flagged tuna longliner was located by Orion west of Fiji with two crew members on board, according to a New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson.

After establishing radio contact, the pair reported that one person was aboard a life raft while the other five had plunged into the sea below without wearing life jackets.

A man was found floating inside the upturned life raft and was taken aboard the Navy ship. He was later handed over to police in Nadi.

A crew member was handed over to authorities after being rescued from an upturned lifeboat near Fiji. Source: Republic of Fiji Navy

While the two who had remained on board the fishing vessel were picked up by another boat yesterday, Sam Weon 11 according to Fiji’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCF).

RFNS Kikau returned this morning with the two crew members on board, who were handed over to police in Suva.

After having taken on water Thursday night, FV TRIO II sunk yesterday morning.

The Fiji Navy says the circumstances that led to the boat sinking will be investigated.

Two crew members were handed over to authorities in Suva after an alleged beheading on a fishing vessel in Fiji waters. Source: Republic of Fiji Navy

"Information regarding what transpired onboard that led to this tragic incident will be investigated by the Police. The survivors will be taken in for questioning after being cleared medically," they shared on social media.