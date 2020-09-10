Fisherman captures stunning vision of giant saltwater crocodile speeding alongside boat

A fisherman in Far North Queensland caught on film remarkable vision of a saltwater crocodile swimming alongside his boat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Robert Dunn was travelling on the Bloomfield River, north of Cairns, when he believes he spooked the four-and-a-half metre crocodile known to locals as Tommy.

"The first time he came up he had a little bit of a hissy fit, he had a little bit of sizzle there, they growl a lot," Dunn told Nine News.

"I was fortunate he didn't have a go at the tinny, I thought he tried to have a little crack there at one stage."

The video of the encounter has been shared over 23,000 times, with viewers stunned by Tommy's speed and movement.

"Everyone's wondered why it was moving like a dolphin," Dunn said.

"It was 'cause it was so shallow, so he's bouncing off the bottom and then coming up for a little bit of air."