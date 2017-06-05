 

First victim named in London terror attack was Canadian homeless shelter volunteer who moved to Europe for love

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The first victim has been named in the London van and knife attacks as Canadian woman Christine Archibald.

Christine "Chrissy" Archibald has been named as the first victim of the latest London terror attack.

Christine "Chrissy" Archibald has been named as the first victim of the London terror attack.

The Archibald family said in a statement released by the Canadian government today she worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Her family in Castlegar, British Columbia, says Archibald "would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

They say she was 30 years old.

They asked those who want to honor her to volunteer their time or donate to a homeless shelter and to tell them "Chrissy sent you. "

The university she attended also released the following statement on Twitter.

The attack was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months, including a similar vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March that left five people dead. 

They gathered near London Bridge to pay their respects.
Source: Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.


 
