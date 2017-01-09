First treatment to prevent serious peanut allergy reactions may be on the way

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way after recent trials by a US company.

Peanuts. Source: istock.com

Aimmune Therapeutics said today that its daily capsules of peanut powder helped children build tolerance in a major study.

Millions of children are allergic to peanuts, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.

Doctors have been testing daily doses of peanut, contained in a capsule and sprinkled over food, as a way to prevent that by gradually getting them used to very small amounts.

California-based Aimmune Therapeutics said 67 percent of kids who had its experimental treatment were able to tolerate the equivalent of roughly two peanuts at the end of the study, compared to only 4 percent of others given a dummy powder.

But a big warning: Don't try this at home.

"It's potentially dangerous," said Dr Stacie Jones, a University of Arkansas allergy specialist.

"This is investigational. It has to be done in a very safe setting" to make sure kids can be treated fast for any bad reactions that occur, she said.

Dr Jones helped lead the study, consults for the company, and will give the results at an allergy conference next month. The results have not yet been reviewed by independent experts.

The study involved nearly 500 kids ages 4 to 17 with allergies so severe that they had reactions to as little as a tenth of a peanut.

They were given either capsules of peanut or a dummy powder in gradually increasing amounts for six months, then continued on that final level for another six months.

Neither the participants nor their doctors knew who was getting what until the study ended.