 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'First steps of freedom!' - WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning walks free after seven years behind bars

share

Source:

Associated Press

Chelsea Manning, the soldier who was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for giving classified materials to WikiLeaks, said she's excited about what lies ahead, just hours after she walked free yesterday after serving seven years behind bars.

"I'm figuring things out right now - which is exciting, awkward, fun, and all new for me," Manning said in an emailed statement.

Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence to seven years just before he left office.
Source: 1 NEWS

She tweeted a picture of her feet in tennis shoes - with the caption, "First steps of freedom!!" - after walking away from the Fort Leavenworth lockup in Kansas.

Manning's immediate plans, including living arrangements, remained unclear.

Manning tweeted after then-President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January that she planned to move to Maryland, where she has an aunt. 

Bradley Manning, who now identifies at a woman, Chelsea, was imprisoned for leaking State Department information to Wikileaks

Bradley Manning, who now identifies at a woman, Chelsea, was imprisoned for leaking State Department information to Wikileaks.

Source: 1 NEWS

"After another anxious four months of waiting, the day has finally arrived," Manning said in today's statement.

"I am looking forward to so much! Whatever is ahead of me is far more important than the past."

Manning, who is transgender and was known as Bradley Manning before she transitioned in prison, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud.

She was acquitted of the most serious charge of aiding the enemy.

"For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea"

Manning, a former intelligence analyst in Iraq, has acknowledged leaking the materials, which included battlefield video.

She said she wanted to expose what she considered to be the US military's disregard of the effects of war on civilians and that she released information that she didn't believe would harm the US.

Critics said the leaks laid bare some of the nation's most-sensitive secrets and endangered information sources, prompting the State Department to help some of those people move to protect their safety.

Several ambassadors were recalled, expelled or reassigned because of embarrassing disclosures.

Manning, who was arrested in 2010, filed a transgender rights lawsuit in prison and attempted suicide twice last year, according to her lawyers.

In a statement last week - her first public comments since Obama intervened - Manning thanked that former president and said that letters of support from veterans and fellow transgender people inspired her "to work toward making life better for others."

"For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea," she said.

"I can imagine surviving and living as the person who I am and can finally be in the outside world. Freedom used to be something that I dreamed of but never allowed myself to fully imagine."

Her attorneys have said Manning was subjected to violence in prison and argued the military mistreated her by requiring her to serve her sentence in an all-male prison, restricting her physical and mental health care and not allowing her to keep a feminine haircut.

The Department of Defense has repeatedly declined to discuss Manning's treatment in prison.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Ben Ikin had some touching words for the NRL superstar after it was revealed he is battling mental health issues.

League star Greg Inglis checks himself into mental health clinic as ongoing battle with depression revealed

2

Live stream: Breakfast

00:15
3
Police in Pasco, Florida, are hunting the driver who hit 14-year-old Johnny Walsh Jr.

Graphic warning: Out-of-control 4WD mows down bike-riding teen on quiet suburban US street

02:07
4
Phoenix "Highlight Reel" Hunapo-Nofoa is hoping to finally live up to his nickname after months of struggling.

Video: Samoan league hopeful left stranded by pro clubs and visa issues, finally getting his shot

5

'Very unusual hole in the clouds' captured in Kaikoura

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.


00:33
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the November game would have multiple benefits for both teams.

Confirmed! All Blacks to play Japan next year ahead of 2019 World Cup

The November 3 Test will serve as a stepping stone for the All Blacks' Northern tour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ