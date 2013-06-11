First prison unit in England for transgender inmates to open this week

The first prison unit for transgender inmates is set to open in the UK this week, according to their Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry’s biggest concern they said is for the safety of the prisoners.

The unit is in a women's prison in south London and will initially cater for three transgender women.

The three prisoners will not be allowed access to the other women in HMP Downview prison in Sutton.

This move comes after transgender prisoner, Karen White sexually assaulted two other women in the prison.

White was described by a judge as a "predator" who was a danger to women and children.

She was given a life sentence for her sexual offences.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told the BBC, "Prisoner safety is our biggest concern and any decisions we take will seek to best manage the risks posed by each offender.

"The wider management of transgender offenders is a highly sensitive issue which poses unique and complex challenges and we are determined to get it right.