TODAY |

First prison unit in England for transgender inmates to open this week

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

The first prison unit for transgender inmates is set to open in the UK this week, according to their Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry’s biggest concern they said is for the safety of the prisoners.

The unit is in a women's prison in south London and will initially cater for three transgender women.

The three prisoners will not be allowed access to the other women in HMP Downview prison in Sutton.

This move comes after transgender prisoner, Karen White sexually assaulted two other women in the prison.

White was described by a judge as a "predator" who was a danger to women and children.

She was given a life sentence for her sexual offences.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told the BBC, "Prisoner safety is our biggest concern and any decisions we take will seek to best manage the risks posed by each offender.

"The wider management of transgender offenders is a highly sensitive issue which poses unique and complex challenges and we are determined to get it right.

"That's why we are reviewing the way we manage all transgender offenders."

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.
Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand
2
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
3
Letterbox (file picture).
'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox
4
Some of the images of discoloured water coming out of the taps in Napier during 2018, sent to 1 NEWS by frustrated residents.
Napier City Council rules out compensation for brown tap water as survey suggests most residents are still unhappy with chlorination
5
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:20
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.

Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand

'Absolute miracle' - Rescuers find sisters, 5 and 8, who vanished in rugged California wilderness
00:51
When a reporter challenged Klopp's tactics and subs from the 0-0 game with Everton, the manager didn't hold back.

'We don't play Playstation!' Jurgen Klopp has mini meltdown at reporter after Liverpool's goalless draw

Man charged with punching teacher in head outside Rotorua school