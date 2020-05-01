First potential Covid-19 vaccine developed in southern hemisphere to begin human trials in Adelaide

The first potential coronavirus vaccine developed in the southern hemisphere is set to begin human trials in Adelaide, with volunteers praised for their efforts to help save the world from the killer disease.

Source: 1 NEWS

Australian company Vaxine will use a clinical trial unit at the Royal Adelaide Hospital to test the COVAX-19 vaccine.



Forty volunteers aged between 18 and 65 will be given two doses three weeks apart and will then have blood tests to measure protective antibody and their responses.



Vaxine research director Nikolai Petrovsky says COVAX-19 uses a type of technology that mirrors previous work on vaccines for the SARS coronavirus.



He says that is believed to provide the most certain and reliable results.



Known as the recombinant spike protein approach, it seeks to induce a hormonal and cellular immune response.



"As early as January 2020, our modelling identified that Covid-19 as a major pandemic threat that could potentially cause millions of deaths globally," Professor Petrovsky said.

"Unfortunately, our early predictions were spot on."



Vaxine business manager Sarah Pringle said the company had been working for 18 years to develop a successful pandemic vaccine platform.



"Pandemic research is not something you can turn on and off like a tap," she said.



"People should not think that short-term funds, no matter how large, can deliver instant pandemic solutions after a crisis hits; it will always be too little, too late."



South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade said the willingness of volunteers to take part in the trial could play a key role in conquering Covid-19.



"As we can see with this trial today, by having local health networks that are friendly to research, we can actually give South Australians access to the very latest cutting edge technology and care," he said.



"We've got a strong emphasis on building medical research and programs such as this.

