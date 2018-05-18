 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


First picture: Kensington Palace releases image of Royal wedding cake preparations

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The first pictures of the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day tomorrow have been released.

The baking of the Royal wedding cake at Buckingham Palace.

Source: Twitter: Kensington Palace/ Press Association

Kensington Palace tweeted the photo and video tonight, declaring, "The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way!"

It also listed the extraordinary amount of ingredients for the cake - 200 Amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20kgs of butter, 20kgs of flour,  20kgs of sugar and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial.

In the video, baker Claire Ptak, flanked by a male baker, worked on the cake as she enthused: "We've been so lucky to work at Buckingham Palace to bake the cake and to ice the cakes." 

Ms Ptak explained the cake is made up of lemon sponge with an elderflower syrup drizzle on it.

"And it has an amalfil lemon curd and then it has a swiss meringue buttercream with elderflower.

"We will assemble it in-situ at Windsor Castle on Saturday morning."

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle to marry Prince Harry

00:14
2
The winger added to his status as the NRL's deadliest finisher against the Eels in Sydney.

Warriors resist Eels' second half fightback to pick up hard earned win in Sydney

01:30
3
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

4

Royal Wedding: Here's how Diana will be remembered at Harry and Meghan's wedding tomorrow

00:14
5
This is why Taniela Tupou is one of Australian rugby' s biggest hopes.

Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

02:40
1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 14 picks: 'I think the Highlanders could spank the Waratahs' - Sav and Stephen reunited in the tipping hot seat

The TVNZ rugby oracles break down this weekend's action of Super Rugby.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 