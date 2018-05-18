First picture: Kensington Palace releases image of Royal wedding cake preparations

The first pictures of the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day tomorrow have been released.

The baking of the Royal wedding cake at Buckingham Palace. Source: Twitter: Kensington Palace/ Press Association

Kensington Palace tweeted the photo and video tonight, declaring, "The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way!"

It also listed the extraordinary amount of ingredients for the cake - 200 Amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20kgs of butter, 20kgs of flour, 20kgs of sugar and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial.

In the video, baker Claire Ptak, flanked by a male baker, worked on the cake as she enthused: "We've been so lucky to work at Buckingham Palace to bake the cake and to ice the cakes."

Ms Ptak explained the cake is made up of lemon sponge with an elderflower syrup drizzle on it.

"And it has an amalfil lemon curd and then it has a swiss meringue buttercream with elderflower.