First picture of alleged Manchester suicide bomber published by UK newspaper

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The first image of the Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber allegedly responsible for the Manchester concert attack that killed 22 people has been published online by Britain's The Sun newspaper.

Police say Abedi, 22, carried out Britain's deadliest bombing in nearly 12 years but declined to give further details about him.

He has been confirmed as a student at Salford University, reports BBC.

Abedi was born in Manchester in 1994 to parents of Libyan origin, according to US intelligence officials, and is believed to have travelled by train from London before the attack.

Salem Abedi.

Source: The Sun

ISIS claimed responsibility for the carnage yesterday, which also left 59 people wounded, though a top American intelligence official said the claim could not be verified.

British police raided two sites in the northern English city and arrested a 23-year-old man at a third location.

Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling reports live from Manchester with the latest on the police investigation.
Source: 1 NEWS

For the latest developments out of Manchester follow our live updates here. 

British Prime Minister Theresa May and police said the bomber died in the attack on Manchester Arena - a detail that was not included in the ISIS claim, which also had discrepancies with the events described by British officials.

Crowds gathered today to lay flowers and pay tribute to the 22 people killed outside the Manchester Arena.
Source: Associated Press

A European security official said Abedi was a Briton of Libyan descent. British election rolls listed him as living at a modest red brick semi-detached house in a mixed suburb of Manchester where police performed a controlled explosion yesterday.

A suspected bomb attack in a packed concert venue left at least 19 dead and many more injured.
Source: 1 NEWS

Neighbour Natalie Daley said she was frightened by a loud bang, then police yelling, "Get in your houses - get away from the windows!"

"When it's like two seconds from your house, when you walk past it every day, you do live in fear," Daley said.

Manchester is one of Britain's largest cities and Manchester Arena is one of the world's largest indoor concert venues.

