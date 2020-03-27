TODAY |

First person in Tasmania dies from coronavirus

A woman in her 80s has become the first person to die from coronavirus in Tasmania, Australia.

Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed the woman died this morning in the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. They're being provided the support and care they need at this time," he told reporters.

"All Tasmanians need to accept and understand that this is not a game. This is serious. People's lives are at risk."

Mr Gutwein said anyone who disobeys the two-person-in-public rule, which comes into effect nationally from midnight, will be committing an offence.

People have been ordered to stay home unless they are going to work, school, getting essential supplies or medical supplies, providing compassionate care or exercising.

"Our police will ensure that they enforce this. You will be able to be arrested. You will be charged and summonsed," Mr Gutwein said.

"I have the department at the moment looking at a range of on-the-spot fines."

He said the order will be in place for four weeks, and reviewed after that.

Tasmania confirmed four new cases of coronavirus last night, bringing the state's total to 66.

Investigations are ongoing into two potential cases of community transmission in Devonport, Tasmania.

