First official photos released from Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding day

The first official photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding have been released, featuring the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of York and The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli-Mozi on their wedding day. Source: Benjamin Wheeler

It’s understood the couple delayed the release of their photos so as not to overshadow Captain Sir Tom Moore’s special investiture ceremony. He was knighted yesterday by Queen Elizabeth inside Windsor Castle for his fundraising efforts.

Two photographs show the newlyweds leaving the church after the service, and also pictured alongside Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli-Mozi on their wedding day. Source: Benjamin Wheeler

The bride was walked down the aisle by her father Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, wearing a vintage dress and jewellery on loan from the Queen, the Palace confirmed in a statement.

The remodelled and refitted Norman Hartnell dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory encrusted with diamanté and trimmed with ivory Duchess satin. It also featured organza sleeves and a geometric chickened bodice.

She also wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara also worn by the Queen on her wedding day.