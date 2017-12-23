 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


First NASA astronaut to fly untethered in space dies, aged 80

share

Source:

Associated Press

NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died. He was 80.

This 1982 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Bruce McCandless II, wearing a Shuttle Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Suit with Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU) in Houston. The Johnson Space Center says McCandless died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 in California. (NASA via AP)

Bruce McCandless.

Source: Associated Press

McCandless died yesterday in California, NASA's Johnson Space Center announced today. No cause of death was given.

He was famously photographed in 1984 flying with a hefty spacewalker's jetpack, alone in the cosmic blackness above a blue Earth. He travelled more than 300 feet away from the space shuttle Challenger during the spacewalk.

McCandless said he wasn't nervous about the historic spacewalk.

"I was grossly over-trained. I was just anxious to get out there and fly. I felt very comfortable ... It got so cold my teeth were chattering and I was shivering, but that was a very minor thing," he told the Daily Camera in Boulder, Colorado, in 2006.

McCandless helped develop the jetpack and was later part of the shuttle crew that delivered the Hubble Space Telescope to orbit.

McCandless also served as the Mission Control capsule communicator in Houston as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon in 1969.

Born in Boston, McCandless graduated from Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in Long Beach, California.

He graduated from the Naval Academy, earned a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Houston at Clear Lake in 1987.

He was a naval aviator who participated in the Cuban blockade in the 1962 missile crisis. McCandless was selected for astronaut training during the Gemini program, and he was a backup pilot for the first manned Skylab mission in 1973.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen Shields McCandless of Conifer, Colorado, two children and two grandchildren.

Related

Space

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:12
1

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

2
Police car generic.

One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

00:19
3
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

00:18
4
He then swam to a nearby boat to be rescued.

Watch: US pilot has lucky escape after plane loses power and crashes into the water at Miami Beach


5
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

00:24
The land is sacred to Maori with the peak believed to be the face of an ancestral chief.

Hawke's Bay winery to remove Te Mata Peak track built on land sacred to Maori after iwi outcry

"We never intended to alienate or divide any part of our community by developing the public track" - Craggy Range CEO Michael Wilding.

02:12

Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.

01:45
Today, members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

'Genuinely in desperate need' – demand soars for city missions around NZ to provide Christmas cheer

Members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

02:04
Teenica Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries, and her family faces a bill of up to $200,000.

'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."


02:30
Mr Dennis, who is leaving the force, regrets the impact it has had on fellow officers, however.

'In my mind it was managed properly' - senior cop doesn't regret mock arrest of teen that landed him in court

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis is, however, retiring from the force next April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 