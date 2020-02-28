TODAY |

First locally spread coronavirus cases confirmed in Australia

Source:  AAP

NSW health authorities have confirmed the first cases of person-to-person coronavirus within Australia.

Passengers wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 use their phones at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Source: Associated Press

Health Minister Brad Hazzard today said three new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in NSW taking the state's total to nine.

Two of the new cases had a "high likelihood of transmission in NSW", the health minister told reporters.

One of the cases was the 41-year-old sister of a man who had returned from Iran with the disease, while the second locally-acquired case was a 53-year-old male health worker who hadn't travelled for many months.

The other new case is a 31-year-old man who flew into Sydney on Saturday from Iran and developed symptoms 24 hours later.

Mr Hazzard said it was "particularly concerning" that the health worker - thought to be a doctor - hadn't travelled for at least three months.

"He's been working in a clinical situation so there is a lot of work to be done ... to determine what contacts he may have had (and) how did he actually get the transmission," the minister said.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant says it's not known if the healthcare worker acquired the infection at work or while in the community.

"Our key focus at the moment is to contact staff or patients that may have been close contacts of this gentleman," Dr Chant said, adding he was in a stable condition in intensive care.

Mr Hazzard stressed people should always wash their hands after being in a public space and certainly before touching their face.

The minister also urged people not to shake hands at the moment to reduce the risk of transmission.

"It's time that Aussies actually gave each other a pat on the back for the time being - no hand-shaking," he said.

"It's very automatic but don't do it."

