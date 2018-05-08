 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


First lady returns to White House after kidney treatment

share

Source:

Associated Press

Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday from a weeklong hospitalization after kidney treatment, a lengthy stay that raised questions about whether the first lady's condition may have been more complicated than initially revealed.

US president Donald Trump with his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump.

US president Donald Trump with his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump.

Source: 1 NEWS

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, has declined to release additional details, citing Mrs. Trump's right to privacy.

"The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning," Grisham said in a statement emailed Saturday morning. "She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out."

Mrs. Trump had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since Monday, when she quietly underwent an embolization procedure to treat an unspecified kidney condition the White House described as benign. Word of the hospitalization came as a surprise because there was no indication in numerous public appearances in recent weeks that Mrs. Trump had been ailing.

First ladies are under no obligation to make their medical histories public. A week before undergoing the procedure, a beaming Mrs. Trump presided over a splashy announcement ceremony in the White House Rose Garden to introduce her "Be Best" public awareness campaign to help teach kindness to children.

Grisham said Monday that the procedure was "successful," there were no complications and that Mrs. Trump would probably remain hospitalized for "the duration of the week."

The president then tweeted Tuesday that his wife would be released in "2 or 3" days, but Thursday and Friday passed without word from the White House on her whereabouts. He had visited her during the first three days of her hospitalization. But he did not make the trip Thursday or Friday, leading some to wonder whether the first lady had been released.

The first lady, 48, said Wednesday on Twitter that she was "feeling great" and looking forward to going home, but gave no indication of when that might happen. On Friday, she tweeted about the deadly school shooting at a Houston-area high school but did not update her followers on her medical situation.

Urologists with no personal knowledge of Mrs. Trump's condition said the most likely explanation for the procedure is a kind of noncancerous kidney tumor called an angiomyolipoma. They're not common but tend to occur in middle-aged women and can cause problematic bleeding if they become large enough, said Dr. Keith Kowalczyk of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Doctors often treat the condition by cutting off the blood supply so the growth shrinks, added Dr. Lambros Stamatakis of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Doctors do that with an embolization, meaning a catheter is snaked into the blood vessels of the kidney to find the right one and block it.

Most of the time, these tumors are found when people undergo medical scans for another reason, but sometimes people have pain or other symptoms, Kowalczyk said. Many times, embolization patients go home the same day or the next.

Grisham on Saturday characterized speculation about the first lady as "uninformed."

"Mrs. Trump has a medical team that is comfortable with her care, which is all that matters," she said. "Her recovery and privacy are paramount and I will have no further comment beyond this."

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tevita Nabura gets a red card against the Waratahs

Waratahs destroy 14-man Highlanders as NZ's Super Rugby winning streak comes crashing to an end

2
Bailey Patmore

'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

04:42
3
Watch the moment Harry and Meghan exchanged vows and became husband and wife.

Watch: The moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange rings, say 'I do'

01:26
4
The pair beamed from ear to ear as they waved to all those that had turned out to line the streets for their big day.

Watch: Harry & Meghan can’t hide their love as they take a royal carriage ride through Windsor, waving to over 100,000 adoring fans

02:51
5
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

04:42
Watch the moment Harry and Meghan exchanged vows and became husband and wife.

Watch: The moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange rings, say 'I do'

In an emotion charged ceremony, this was how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became man and wife.

01:29
Surrounded by page boys and girls, Markle can’t stop smiling until she gets to a waiting Harry.

Watch: Prince Charles leads a beaming Meghan Markle down the aisle, then a sweet laugh and giggle with Harry

Meghan Markle's unbridled delight at getting married was on full display as she walked down the aisle toward Harry, with Prince Charles and page boys and girls in tow.

00:43
The now Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint with her beautiful dress.

Watch: The dress! Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress unveiled as she arrives at Windsor Castle

The bride arrived at Windsor Castle, to be married to Prince Harry, in a vehicle accompanied by her mum Doria Ragland.


01:00
The bride was captured in the car with her mother.

Watch: First video of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress being driven to the wedding

The 36-year-old left her home near the venue where she had been preparing for the wedding just after 10.20pm NZT, accompanied by her mother.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughing.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive official titles

Just hours until their wedding, the pair have been given their official titles.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 