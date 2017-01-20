First Lady Michelle Obama and boisterous dogs Sunny and Bo take final walk through White House

First Lady Michelle Obama has taken a final walk through the White House on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration tomorrow.

Ms Obama was accompanied by dogs Sonny and Bo as she walked through the famous corridors which has been home for eight years.

She tweeted the video from The First Lady Twitter account with the caption: "Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House."

Melania Trump will take over The First Lady Twitter account after her husband's inauguration, with Ms Obama moving over to a self-titled personal account.