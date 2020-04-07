First-hand look inside the ICU of London’s University College Hospital as it deals with Covid-19 pandemic

Despite the influx of Covid-19 patients at rates not seen before by healthcare professionals, there’s a sense of calm in the intensive care unit of London’s University College Hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Healthcare professionals are simply getting on with the job, with many working 12-hour shifts, totalling to 60 hours a week.

“I think it’s very hard on our families… they don’t really know what it’s like here, whether we’re bringing home the virus,” one healthcare professional said.

They’re coping for now but there is a fear there is much more to come if people don’t flatten the curve.

“We can’t cope with a big spike,” another healthcare professional said.

“We’re planning for many more patients… none of us have ever seen anything like this,” another said.