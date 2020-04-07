TODAY |

First-hand look inside the ICU of London’s University College Hospital as it deals with Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite the influx of Covid-19 patients at rates not seen before by healthcare professionals, there’s a sense of calm in the intensive care unit of London’s University College Hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Many are dying in under-pressure hospitals where medical staff are facing unparalleled demands. Source: 1 NEWS

Healthcare professionals are simply getting on with the job, with many working 12-hour shifts, totalling to 60 hours a week.

“I think it’s very hard on our families… they don’t really know what it’s like here, whether we’re bringing home the virus,” one healthcare professional said.

They’re coping for now but there is a fear there is much more to come if people don’t flatten the curve.

“We can’t cope with a big spike,” another healthcare professional said.

“We’re planning for many more patients… none of us have ever seen anything like this,” another said.

They’re working while donning full personal protective gear, which leaves them with “crushing headaches” and dry mouths after a few hours.

World
UK and Europe
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Unite Union accuses SkyCity of breaching law after 200 workers sacked without consultation
2
Watch: Canterbury family use digger for epic slip-and-slide
3
Coronavirus latest: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 7
4
Ardern reveals message Boris Johnson sent to NZ while he fights coronavirus
5
Wonky Donkey author belts out his classics to an online audience of thousands of kids
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Wage subsidy scheme pay out jumps up to $6.6 billion
00:40

Coronavirus latest: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 7

Abortion services available by phone for some New Zealanders during lockdown
00:31

Wonky Donkey author belts out his classics to an online audience of thousands of kids