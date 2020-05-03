TODAY |

First Covid-19 case among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh recorded

Source:  Associated Press

Authorities in southern Bangladesh today reported the first new coronavirus cases in the crowded camps populated by Rohingya refugees, where more than 1 million people have settled.

The Cox's Bazaar refuge camp in Bangladesh. Source: rnz.co.nz

The person from the Rohingya community, and another local who lives in the Cox’s Bazar district tested positive have been isolated, Mahbub Alam Talukder, the country’s refugee commissioner, said yesterday.

Teams have been activated for treatment of the patients as well as tracing people they might have encountered and quarantining and testing of those contacts, Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency.

Aid workers have been warning of the potential for a serious outbreak if the virus reached the camps.

The dense crowding with plastic shacks standing side by side housing up to 12 residents each mean the refugees would be dangerously exposed to the virus.

