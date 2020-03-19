TODAY |

First child in US dies of coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

What may be the first child in the United States to die from coronavirus has been confirmed in Los Angeles County. 

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

Health officials say the youth lived in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster, north of Los Angeles. 

County public health director Barbara Ferrer says it's a 'devastating reminder that Covid-19 affects people of all ages.'

She did not provide any details of the child. 

A report last week by the Centres for Disease Control found no coronavirus deaths in the US amoungst people aged 19 and under. 

Less than three percent of hospitalisations from coronavirus were due to that age group.

Cases in California have topped 2,500 with at least 50 deaths according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. 

