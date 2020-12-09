First British woman to get Covid vaccine hopes she'll inspire others to 'do as I did'

The first UK citizen to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Tuesday thought "it was a joke" when told she would the first recipient of the Covid vaccine.
Speaking after receiving the injection at University Hospital Coventry, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan added: "now I've done and hopefully it will help other people to come around and do as I did."
The UK is getting a head start on the project after British regulators on December 2 gave emergency authorisation to the vaccine produced by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.
The first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to a selected group of UK hospitals on Sunday.
The vaccine can’t arrive soon enough for the UK, which has more than 61,000 Covid-19-related deaths - more than any other country has reported in Europe.
The UK has more than 1.7 million cases.
The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed.
The government is targeting more than 25 million people, or about 40 per cent of the population, in the first phase of its vaccination programme, which gives first priority to those who are at highest risk from the disease.