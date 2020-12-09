First British woman to get Covid vaccine hopes she'll inspire others to 'do as I did'

The first UK citizen to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Tuesday thought "it was a joke" when told she would the first recipient of the Covid vaccine.

Speaking after receiving the injection at University Hospital Coventry, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan added: "now I've done and hopefully it will help other people to come around and do as I did."

The UK is getting a head start on the project after British regulators on December 2 gave emergency authorisation to the vaccine produced by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

The first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to a selected group of UK hospitals on Sunday.

The vaccine can’t arrive soon enough for the UK, which has more than 61,000 Covid-19-related deaths - more than any other country has reported in Europe.

The UK has more than 1.7 million cases.

The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed.