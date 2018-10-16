 

First baby gift: Meghan & Harry given baby ugg boots, toy 'roo as Royal tour kicks off in Sydney

AAP
Baby Sussex has already received his or her first presents thanks to Australia - baby ugg boots and a stuffed kangaroo with a joey in the pouch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held the first engagement of their first Australian tour at Admiralty House in Sydney on Tuesday morning.

The event was to focus on the upcoming Invictus Games, an event started by Prince Harry to help war veterans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne Cosgrove stand in the grounds of Admiralty House in Sydney, with a view of the Sydney Opera House, on the first day of the royal couple's visit to Australia Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Harry and Meghan will take part in 76 engagements in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand over their 16-day trip to the Pacific region. (Phil Noble/PA via AP)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose in front of the Sydney Opera House. Source: Associated Press

But the real interest was in the news - announced on Monday night - that the royal couple were expecting their first baby next year.

The Sydney sun shone on their first public appearance 15 hours after the news broke of her pregnancy.

Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove gives the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a toy kangaroo - with a baby - at Admiralty House in Sydney on the first day of the royal couple's visit to Australia Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Harry and Meghan will take part in 76 engagements in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand over their 16-day trip to the Pacific region. (Phil Noble/PA via AP)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove. Source: Associated Press

Meghan wore a tight fitting, sleeveless cream dress by Australian designer Karen Gee that barely revealed a royal bump at all.

Harry, dressed in navy blue suit, smiled proudly as the couple held hands on their tour through Admiralty House.

The announcement took many by surprise including Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove, who dispatched a staff member to hastily purchase the toy kangaroo for their pregnant guest.

The visit coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney, which kick off on Saturday and run for a week.

Prince Harry who served with the British Army for a decade, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan, set up the Invictus Games after visiting the US Warrior Games in 2013, when he saw the positive impact sport was having on the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded servicemen and women.

The royal couple met with representatives of the 18 countries competing in the games at Admiralty House.

They then met invictus Games officials including ambassador and former swimmer Ian Thorpe and his partner Ryan Channing, as well as Peter Leahy and Patrick Kidd.

They then posed for the standard shot with the Opera House in the background.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, was the first government official to meet the pair, after they greeted Invictus Games flag bearers.

"It's my fault if the weather is bad," she told the smiling couple in the sunshine.

After their meeting with the Invictus Games representatives, Sir Peter presented the couple with the baby gifts and the Akubra hats Australia had made as a wedding gift.

"The Morrisons have asked us to pass on a gift for your trip to Dubbo," the Governor-General said handing over the two grey akubra hats.

They then headed for Taronga zoo where they met two joey koalas named in their honour and officially opened the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning.

Harry ditched the tie for the zoo visit, while Megan donned a beige trench coat.

They'll then hop on a boat to cross the harbour to the Opera House to watch a rehearsal by the Bangarra Dance Theatre.

Afterwards, they'll do a walkabout on the forecourt to meet eager royal fans, including 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne who has met Harry during his previous visits.

Hundreds of royal fans are already in place, including Megan Jones from the Central Coast.

"I love them ... I think Meghan is great for royalty," she told AAP whole waiting.

Tuesday is the first opportunity for the public to interact with the couple - and to be the first to congratulate the royal couple.

In a jam-packed schedule of 76 engagements across 16 days, the royal duo will visit Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Queensland's Fraser Island as well as Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed to Sydney's Admiralty House for the first official engagement of their Australian tour. Source: Associated Press
Watch: Police in California lure pig 'the size of a mini horse' home with Doritos

Missing Saudi journalist died during botched embassy interrogation, sources tell CNN
00:49
The Prime Minister said she will congratulate the expectant parents in person during their trip to New Zealand which starts later this month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won't give parenting advice to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
US embassy in Canberra's cat invite

US embassy in Canberra accidently sends fake meeting invite featuring PJ-wearing cat

