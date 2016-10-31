Fireworks leave two dead, more injured in Australia

Source:AAP
Two men have died in fireworks accidents during New Year celebrations in New South Wales and Victoria.
A 52-year-old man was trying to light a large, old firework on Budgewoi Beach on the NSW Central Coast about 3am local time when it hit him in the head, causing serious injuries.
Friends and emergency services tried to save the man but he could not be revived.
"It was an old firework he had over a number of years - it was a fairly large one," Acting Deputy Commissioner Frank Mennilli told reporters.
A 46-year-old man also died in Victoria when a firework went off next to a beach at Hollands Landing about 9.35pm.
Three people were treated for injuries in Victoria due to other fireworks mishaps, while three men aged in their 20s were injured after an aerosol can exploded in a fire in Cobram.
