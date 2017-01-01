 

Fireworks extravaganza lights up Sydney to usher in the New Year

Associated Press

Sydney Harbour has been set ablaze with light, colour and music as another dazzling fireworks display.
1

Holiday road toll rises to 17 with two killed overnight in the Far North

00:23
2
Fire crews came across the burglary while attending a scrub fire.

Fire crews discover ram raid at Auckland gun shop


01:05
3
Passengers on board a plane about to take off from Indonesia realised their pilot, who was making an announcement, sounded drunk.

'Drunk' pilot sparks mutiny by passengers

4

One person dead after single car crash in Christchurch

5
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey flattened by Nunes after 48 seconds in anticipated UFC 207 comeback


00:48
Sydney lights up to usher in the New Year

02:08
It's not just the end of the year for Lynn Paterson, it's the end of an incredible journey.

New Year well-deserved chill out time for record-breaking Kiwi woman kayaker

Auckland kayaker Lynn Paterson has just become the first woman to solo circumnavigate New Zealand in a single trip - it took 14 months.


In this photo made from video, people watch survey the damage of a collapsed mine, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the Godda district, in eastern India. The coal mine collapsed late Thursday and could have over a dozen miners trapped inside. (AP Photo)

Death toll rises as 16 bodies are recovered after mine collapse in India

Police said the hope to find any remaining survivors is slipping.

Properties evacuated following two scrub fires in the Far North

Fire crews responded to a scrub fire near Pataua camp ground and also at Matai Bay.

00:23
Fire crews discover ram raid at Auckland gun shop

Police have been alerted to the scene.


 
