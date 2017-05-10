Fireworks cache explodes in Mexico, killing at least 14

An errant firecracker landed on a cache of fireworks and touched off a powerful explosion at a home in central Mexico, killing at least 14 people and injuring 22 more, authorities said today.

The Puebla state government reported that 11 children were among the fatal victims of the blast overnight in the town of San Isidro, Chilchotla municipality.

It said the fireworks had been stored inside a home behind a church ahead of a May 15 religious celebration, and the firecracker that set off the explosion was launched from outside as part of a procession of an image of the local patron saint. The home was destroyed.

On December 20 a particularly large chain-reaction explosion ripped through a fireworks market in Tultepec, on the northern outskirts of Mexico City, as it was bustling with shoppers stocking up to celebrate Christmas and New Year's, killing several dozen people.