Fires continue to rip through Queensland and NSW as bushfire season begins early

AAP
Queensland fire crews are still battling extremely difficult conditions as they try to save communities from two huge fires.

There are about 50 fires burning around the state but a blaze at the border towns of Applethorpe and Stanthorpe and a fire in the Gold Coast hinterland are causing the most concern.

"Firefighters are still fighting there in difficult conditions and that is expected to continue for days," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman says.

Twenty structures have been destroyed by bushfires since Thursday when the state's fire season began with severe to extreme conditions across much of the south.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services say the damage includes 11 homes lost in Sarabah and Binna Burra, as well as three in the Southern Downs region and one in the far north.

There was good news overnight, when an 85-year-old man reported missing from Beechmont, near the Binna Burra fire, was found safe and well.

Hundreds of people were evacuated in Stanthorpe and Applethorpe yesterday, and from Applethorpe again this afternoon but that ferocious fire was downgraded early today to a watch and act warning.

Residents have been warned to be prepared to leave because the dangerous fire that's heading in north, north easterly towards Applethorp could get worse very quickly.

The drought-hit area, where there's little water left, knows that, and they are facing another difficult night.

QFES assistant commissioner Megan Stiffler told a community meeting in Stanthorpe they would not have the fire under control before Monday.

"We have days ahead of us and lots of hard work through the night to secure all edges of this fire," she said.

In the Gold Coast hinterland, where 11 homes have been lost, the fire was raging on both sides of Binna Burra road early today and moving easterly towards Numinbah Valley and Springbrook.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Kevin Walsh said the blazes that destroyed those homes ferocious fires in the worst conditions he'd ever seen.

"Firefighters stood side by side battling wind gusts of up to 90km/h," he said.

"I've never seen anything as bad as that."

Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen has warned his community that for some, it's still too dangerous to return.

Three days of wildfires in northeastern Australia have forced the evacuation of hundreds of people Source: Associated Press
