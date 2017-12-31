 

Fires burn on streets of Tehran amid protests over Iran's weak economy

Associated Press

A wave of spontaneous protests over Iran's weak economy swept into Tehran today, with college students and others chanting against the government just hours after hard-liners held their own rally in support of the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment.

Chaotic scenes were filmed in Tehran as anti-establishment protestors took to the streets.
Source: BBC

The demonstrations appear to be the largest to strike the Islamic Republic since the protests that followed the country's disputed 2009 presidential election.

Thousands already have taken to the streets of cities across Iran, beginning at first on Friday in Mashhad, the country's second-largest city and a holy site for Shiite pilgrims.

The protests in the Iranian capital, as well as US President Donald Trump tweeting about them, raised the stakes. It also apparently forced state television to break its silence, acknowledging it hadn't reported on them on orders from security officials.

"Counterrevolution groups and foreign media are continuing their organised efforts to misuse the people's economic and livelihood problems and their legitimate demands to provide an opportunity for unlawful gatherings and possibly chaos," state TV said.

The protests appear sparked by social media posts and a surge in prices of basic food supplies, like eggs and poultry. Officials and state media made a point of saying Iranians have the right to protest and have their voices heard on social issues.

However, protesters in Tehran chanted against high-ranking government officials and made other political statements, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Hundreds of students and others joined a new economic protest at Tehran University, with riot police massing at the school's gates as they shut down surrounding roads.

Fars also said protests yesterday also struck Qom, a city that is the world's foremost centre for Shiite Islamic scholarship and home to a major Shiite shrine.

Middle East

Politics

