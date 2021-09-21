Firefighters work to redirect La Palma lava flow

The La Palma volcano continued to be active on Wednesday, with lava flow heading downhill toward the island's more densely populated coast.

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. Source: Associated Press

Hundreds have been evacuated from Todoque village, bringing the total number of evacuated people on the island of La Palma to around 6,000.

One video provided by local firefighters Bomberos Gran Canaria showed how they were trying to redirect the lava flow in Todoque by digging a path with heavy machinery.

The meeting of the lava, whose temperature exceeds 1,000 degrees Celsius, with a body of water could cause explosions, trigger landslides and produce clouds of toxic gas.

The volcanic eruption and its aftermath could last for up to 84 days, experts said.

Authorities say that dangers still lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.

Since last Sunday's eruption, powerful rivers of unstoppable lava — up to six metres high — have swallowed up 185 buildings, mostly homes in the countryside.

The lava now covers 154 hectares, according to the Volcanology Institute.

Prompt evacuations have helped avoid any casualties from the eruption, though damage to homes, infrastructure and farmland is significant, officials say.