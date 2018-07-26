 

Firefighter's wife, baby among 93 victims of Greece blaze

Associated Press
The prime minister of Greece pledged today to overhaul the national disaster response agency as authorities publicly named the people killed by the country's deadliest forest fire in decades — victims whose ages ranged from 6 months to 95 years.

The list, which included four families, was longer than it would have been a day earlier.

A 78-year-old woman died today of injuries from the July 23 fire, bringing the death toll to 93.

Greece is beginning three days of official mourning following the deaths of at least 74 people. Source: Breakfast

Most were Greek, but there were also two Polish citizens, a man from Ireland and a man from Belgium.

The fire "deeply wounded all of us," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said. "But we have a duty to take a deep and careful look at everything that happened, to learn and to correct possible lapses."

The woman who died today was the 10th person to have died in a hospital from injuries sustained in the fire.

Another 34 people remain hospitalised, six in intensive care.

The monster infernos have killed at least 74 people. Source: 1 NEWS

More than half of the dead were over 60, the government's list revealed, and included grandparents who perished with their grandchildren.

The victims also included five members of the same family — a 39-year-old chef, his wife, 38, their two children, ages 4 and 7, and the chef's 67-year-old mother.

In all, 11 children died in the fire. Among them were two sets of twin girls, and the 6-month-old son of a firefighter who was called to duty that day and whose wife also was killed.

Tsipras mentioned the firefighter, Andreas Dimitriou, during his speech today to senior police and fire service officials.

In Greece at least 20 people have been killed by wildfires. Source: 1 NEWS

"We must take all necessary measures so that we never again experience such a disaster," he said.

Tsipras said the country's General Secretariat for Civil Protection would be replaced by an agency that brings together security forces, the military, health services, academics and volunteers.

The role of the new National Agency for Emergency Management will be to organize disaster prevention efforts, to coordinate the responses to emergencies and to oversee the reconstruction of stricken areas, he said.

Setting up the new agency will cost about 500 million euros ($871 million NZD) and be paid for by national and European Union funds, Tsipras said.

The prime minister's left-led coalition government has been criticized harshly for its handling of the blaze, which broke out as firefighters were battling another major fire west of the Greek capital.

Critics have focused on the absence of an official evacuation effort, the alleged lack of coordination between state agencies charged with handling the emergency, and the alleged directing of motorists by traffic police toward burning areas.

After nearly two weeks of maintaining that everything was done correctly, Greece's public order minister resigned last week.

The heads of the national police, the national fire brigade and the civil protection agency were replaced shortly after.

A judicial investigation into the cause and the handling of the fire is underway.

Authorities have said initial indications are that the blaze was ignited accidentally by someone burning garden waste.

Tsipras said he asked a leading fire ecology expert, Johann Georg Goldammer of Germany's Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, to form an international committee that will examine underlying causes of the wildfire and recommend ways of preventing future disasters.

The prime minister said Goldammer, who also directs the Global Fire Monitoring Center, was picked to ensure "there is no question of the committee's impartiality," and has agreed "in principle" to the request.

The government — in power since 2015 — has mainly faulted illegal building and poor planning in the hard-hit resort village of Mati for the high death toll, squarely laying the blame on previous administrations.

Officials have promised to demolish dozens of illegal constructions, largely private fences and walls blocking access to the sea.

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 24, 2018, burned cars are seen outside a damaged house in Rafina, east of Athens, after wildfires raged through the holiday resorts near Greece's capital. The prime minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras pledged Thursday Aug. 9, 2018, to overhaul the national disaster response agency, as authorities publicly named all the people killed by the country’s deadliest forest fire in decades. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, FILE)
In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 24, 2018, burned cars are seen outside a damaged house in Rafina, east of Athens, after wildfires raged through the holiday resorts near Greece's capital. Source: Associated Press
Police under fire in US after shocking 11-year-old girl with Taser

Israel launches scores of airstrikes as Gaza fire persists

Aussie man arrested in Bali for allegedly possessing cocaine
05:32
Forty Kiwi firefighters will be fighting the state’s largest blaze, the colossal Mendocino complex.

Kiwis and prisoners among 14,000 fighting California wildfires

Rescuers evacuate 750 campers as flash floods hit in France

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe

French rescuers with helicopters have evacuated 750 people, including many children and tourists, from campsites in southern France after torrential rain swelled rivers in the Gard region. One person was reported missing.

A top Gard official, Thierry Dousset, told BFM-TV about 750 people were evacuated from five campsites.

BFM-TV reported the missing person was a 70-year-old German, a monitor at one campsite who was allegedly swept away inside his van.

The Gard government also said four German children were hospitalized Thursday for hypothermia in Bagnols-sur-Ceze. The mayor of Bagnols, Jean-Yves Chapelet, told BFM-TV many Dutch tourists were among the 350 campers evacuated there.

Authorities also said 119 children in nearby Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas were sent to an emergency shelter.

Hundreds of firefighters backed by four helicopters helped in the evacuation.

One person is missing in after the weather event in Gard region. Source: Breakfast
More than 40 dead, including children, after Saudi-led coalition airstrike hits bus in Yemen

Associated Press
Yemen's Shiite rebels say the death toll from Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on a busy market and bus carrying civilians in the country's north has risen to 43.

The rebel-controlled health ministry in the capital Sanaa said Thursday's attack (overnight, NZT) also wounded 63. The bus was carrying children as well as adults.

The coalition said it targeted the rebels, known as Houthis, because they had fired a missile at the kingdom's south the previous day, killing one person.

Colonel Turki al-Malki , coalition spokesman, said Thursday's attack in Saada is a "legitimate military action" and was carried out "in accordance with international humanitarian law and customs."

He accused the Houthis of using children as shields in the battlefields.

At least 29 children were among the victims in the northern region of Saada. Source: Breakfast
