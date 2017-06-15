Firefighters begin grim search for those missing following horror London tower fire

London firefighters combed through a burned-out public housing tower overnight in a grim search for missing people as police and the prime minister launched investigations into the deadly inferno, with pressure building on officials to explain the disaster and assure that similar buildings around the country are safe.

At least 17 people were killed as flames raced through the 24-story Grenfell Tower on Thursday, trapping people inside their apartments. Many people remained unaccounted for today, and officials weren't sure exactly how many were missing. But they expected the death toll to rise significantly.

London Police said a criminal investigation had been launched, and Prime Minister Theresa May announced a public inquiry, a type of probe that's used to investigate issues of major public concern.

"People deserve answers. The inquiry will give them that," said May, who set aside her efforts to form a new government to visit the scene of the blaze.

Residents of the huge Grenfell public housing complex, which had 120 apartments that housed as many as 600 people, said their warnings about possible fire risks had been ignored for years. The tower — in the working-class, multi-ethnic North Kensington neighbourhood — is owned by the local government in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Fire safety engineers were stunned at how rapidly the fire spread, engulfing the building in less than an hour in the middle of the night and preventing firefighters from reaching many people inside. Some jumped to their deaths rather than face the flames, and witnesses reported seeing small children thrown from the tower by their families in a desperate bid to survive.

Firefighters trying to race into the building were protected from the falling debris by police officers who placed riot shields over their heads.

The Queen praised the firefighters' bravery, and their commissioner noted the trauma they had seen. One officer was in tears after seeing someone plunge out a window, Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told Sky News.

"We like to think of ourselves as 'roughty, toughty' and heroes — they are heroes — but they have feelings. People were absolutely devastated by yesterday's events," Cotton said.

Some parts of the tower were unsafe for firefighters to enter overnight, so the fire department worked with structural engineers to shore it up so crews could conduct thorough searches for victims, Cotton said. Specially trained dogs were being brought in to aid the search. Police were unsure whether they would even be able to identify everyone.

In addition to those killed, ambulance crews took 74 people to hospitals after the fire. Thirty were still hospitalized on Thursday, with 15 in critical condition.

Identifying the vicitms

One of first victims was identified — Mohammed Alhaj Ali, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee studying in London and hoping to return to help his war-torn country.

Fears grew for others, such as Bassem Choukeir, his wife Nadia, her mother Sariyya and the couple's three daughters Mirna, Fatmeh and Zaynab. They apparently lived on the 22nd floor, and the Lebanese Embassy has listed them as missing.

Families were also concerned about two young Italian architects who were missing. Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi, both 27, lived on the 23rd floor.

"The flames are in the living room. There are flames around us," Trevisan told her mother in a final phone call, family lawyer Maria Cristina Sandrin said. Gottardi told his father in separate calls that suffocating smoke in the stairs kept them inside their apartment and awaiting rescue.