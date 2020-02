Australian firefighters are battling horror conditions as a large bushfire that prompted a state of emergency ramps up near Canberra.

Crews are working in 40C heat to keep the firefront from reaching the capital's suburbs.

Just across the border in Bredbo, NSW, the embers from the huge blaze sparked a spot fire that quickly grew out of control.

Now homes in the border towns are under threat.