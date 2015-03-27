Fire which ripped through New South Wales south coast believed to be deliberately lit

Smoke continues to blanket southern Sydney and the NSW south coast as strong winds fan blazes in the Royal National Park and across the state.

Photo / iStock

The fire along Sir Bertram Stevens Drive, which is believed to have been deliberately lit, has ripped through more than 2000 hectares of land since Saturday.

Firefighters this afternoon were trying to burn out the final area amid continued hot and dry conditions.

Authorities are hoping to have it contained by tomorrow.

Winds and back-burning operations have kicked up the amount of smoke in the area, which is expected to hang about for the rest of today.

"That smoke has been affecting south-western Sydney, the Illawarra and further south along the coast but there's no threat to properties at this stage," a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said.

The park - which was filled with hikers and tourists when the fire broke out on Saturday - remains closed.



NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said it appeared the blaze was deliberately lit.



"You don't need a degree to work out that something very suspicious has occurred there," he told Sydney's 2GB radio. "Thank goodness, people have got cameras and other devices in their hands these days."



Strengthening winds have also whipped up a fire in the Pilliga Forest between Coonabarabran and Narrabri in NSW's north west.



The fire is almost 55,000 hectares in size however no homes are currently under threat.

